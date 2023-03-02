KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, March 2 starting at 4 p.m. Is the generosity of the viewers that helps them raise money and continue to help to put shoes on the kid’s feet.

The KRQE Cares Shoes for kids campaign started back in 2015 with the goal of distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools. Thanks to our sponsors the mission has never been stronger. In partnership with the Assistance League of Albuquerque, KRQE Cares shoes for kids had put over 25,000 pairs of shoes on Title 1 students in our community.

The phone bank will start at 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. then switch over to Fox and will go into 7 p.m. and viewers can call in and donate or visit krqe.com/krqecares to do it online.