KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is in full swing, making a difference in the community by putting brand-new shoes on many kids in Title I Schools. Every school year, KRQE Cares attends eight to nine schools, tending to the needs of over 3,000 students.

In total, KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids has given over 26,000 pairs of shoes to students in New Mexico. To kick off this year’s program, KRQE Cares attended Montezuma Elementary School last week.

This year, for the first time, KRQE Cares will be visiting two middle schools alongside the Title I elementary schools. Those students will each be getting a $60 voucher to pick out their own brand-new shoes.

The impact made by KRQE Cares is community-driven. “We could not do that without our viewers,” says KRQE Media Group’s Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush. “They pay for those shoes that we put on these kids.”

The cost to put shoes on kids in just one school is about $20,000. KRQE Cares has raised around $50,000 toward this year’s effort, but the program needs more funding to continue its impactful work throughout the state.

For those who would like to contribute to the effort, there are many ways to donate. KRQE Cares works with the non-profit Assistance League of Albuquerque to make Shoes for Kids possible. To donate online, click the link below.