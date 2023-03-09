Giving more than just shoes. Since 2015, more than 25,000 pairs of shoes have been put on the feet of children within Title 1 schools throughout Albuquerque. For some of these children, shoes for kids are more than just a brand-new pair of shoes. It also provides happiness and confidence. This is only possible through KRQE Cares and its sponsors, partners and generous donors.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, March 9. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate.

If you would like to learn more about it or donate visit KRQE Cares.