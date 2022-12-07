KRQE Cares is asking the community for donations that will allow them to purchase diaper bags for pregnant parents attending New Futures High School.

KRQE Cares is partnering with New Futures High school. This is an APS school of choice for pregnant and parenting students that promotes learning while providing essential services to support good parenting practices. Teen moms can continue their education and are able to bring their kids to school with them. This allows moms to get their GED and continue with their education.

If you would like to donate head over to krqe.com/krqecares/. Tis’ the holiday to give and what better way than gifting a mom in need a diaper bag where she can carry all the essentials she needs to care for her baby.