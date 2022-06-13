Collecting books for children. KRQE Cares program ‘Books for Kids’ is working with APS Title I Story Time in the Park.

This partnership has been able to provide books for children in low-income area parks. This started after KRQE Cares created ‘Shoes for Kids.’ With funds raised KRQE Cares was able to partner with APS Title I to stop by parks weekly and offer children some books to read.

Storytime will take place from June 6 to July 14 from 11:30 A.M to 1 P.M on Monday – Thursday. Mary Bretting-Miller APS Title I Resource Director, explains that their goal is to get books in the hands of children to keep their development going. Teachers also read to kids at these events. To donate and learn more, visit www.krqe.com/krqecares/.

Story Time in the Park Locations: