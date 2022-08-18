KRQE Cares will hold a phone bank on Aug. 18 to donate shoes, books and dental supplies to kids in Title I schools. Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush stopped by this morning to talk about the program.

KRQE Cares relies on different partners and its viewers to raise money for its program and put shoes on the feet of children. “The shoes are available because of our viewers and their generous donations,” says Rush. Viewers can donate during the Aug. 18 phone bank from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or directly on their website.

For more information, click here.