Since 2015, KRQE Cares has put more than 25,000 pairs of brand-new shoes on children in Title 1 schools. This is all made possible through generous donations, partnerships, and sponsorships. One of those, in particular, is the corporate sponsorship with Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman.

There have been over 25,000 pairs of shoes that have been put on children in need feet. And it’s the generosity of the viewers to help them pay for these shoes.

Noe Valles, senior partner, with Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, expressed how proud he felt to give back to his community. Coming from an immigrant family Valles knows firsthand how it feels when people give your family assistance.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, March 9. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate.

If you would like to learn more about it or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.