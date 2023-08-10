KRQE Cares is a program dedicated to improving the lives of local children. Thanks to help from KRQE viewers and locals, hundreds of kids have new shoes.

It is no secret that New Mexico has one of the highest ratings in child poverty. That’s why it’s crucial now more than ever that we come together to lend a helping hand to our most vulnerable population. Since it started KRQE Cares has put 25,000 pairs of shoes on kids in Title 1 schools. It has been possible with the help of the viewers and their donations.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, Thursday, August 10. Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a list with phone numbers that the viewers and community can call to donate. Or you can donate online at any time just by clicking here.

If you would like to learn more about it or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.