Providing the most basic necessities to those in need. For years now, KRQE Cares has been putting brand new shoes on the feet of area Title 1 school children giving them confidence and a sense that their community cares about them. Through the generous donations of our viewers, KRQE Cares is able to continue shoeing kids.

“We are in our eighth year and we get feedback from teachers that say that attendance has gone up, confidence is gone up in participation and even bullying is going down because now every kid has a brand new pair of shoes, and it a confidence builder,” explained Carolyn Rush, KRQE Community Relations Director.

KRQE Cares will be hosting a phone bank, on Thursday, August 24 starting at 4 p.m. People can also donate online at any time just by clicking here.

If you want to learn more about it or donate visit krqe.com/krqecares/.