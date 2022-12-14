K’lynn’s Southern and Cajun will be open and serving delicious southern and cajun cuisines this holiday season. Open Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. They will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

They will also be having a New Years’ special that consists of cornbread, collard greens, and black-eyed peas.

Serving delicious, unique flavors with a mix of southern and cajun cuisines. From fried catfish, collard greens, and plantains to gumbo, po boys, and much more. K’lynn’s southern and cajun fusion is bringing that southern, cajun flare to Rio Rancho. Their normal hours and days of operations are Wednesday- Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.