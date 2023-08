K’lynn Southern and Cajun Fusion will be hosting a tasty pop-up special, on Friday, August 25, starting at noon. They will have customers decide if they should add the ‘Rasta Pasta’ to the menu. Rasta Pasta is made with their housemade creamy jerk sauce.

K’lynn’s southern and cajun fusion is bringing that southern, cajun flare to Rio Rancho. Their hours and days of operations are Wednesday- Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information visit klynnsfusion.com.