Bringing together science and nature. K&K Skin Products is a locally women-owned skincare brand that is working to change the way we treat our skin. They have created a unique line of skin care products that combines the beauty of nature with the power of science for ‘actual results’.

They are currently working on rebranding. They have also just released a breakthrough Serum called, BioVer-X. It has natural ingredients with no preservatives while providing results like reducing stretch marks and more. Dr. Kristina Trujilla Co-founder explains that although some serums show results they can damage the skin later on, due to chemicals and other products.

K&K has learned as companies want their products they need to change their branding. Currently, they are having to deal with the upfront costs but found their customer requests make it a top priority to change. Those who want to help them out with their rebranding can donate to their Kickstarter. Those who donate will receive a free product from the company. To learn more, visit https://kkskinproducts.com/.