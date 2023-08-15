The Animal Welfare Department is dealing with an influx of both cats and kittens. In order to find these cats a home they’ve decided to roll out a fun adoption event called “Kittenzilla.”

Animal Welfare has waived all their kitten adoption fees, which include microchipping and spay/neuter. The adoption fee is waived until the end of the year. They are always looking for donations like blankets, bottles, milk, etc.

For more information call 311 or 768 – 2000 (TTY 711) or visit the website cabq.gov/pets/