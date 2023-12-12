King of Kings Superior Nutrition and Fitness provides wellness guidance to help its customers live healthier lifestyles. The company offers sustainable programs, including personal training and gym memberships, that can help people stay on track toward reaching their fitness goals.

The fitness company works with everyone, including those who are suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, creating customized plans to suit each client. King of Kings is CDC-certified in diabetes prevention and has won the Best of the City from Albuquerque The Magazine for the Best Weightloss Clinic for the second time in a row.

The CEO of King of Kings, Isaac Velarde, began the business after going through his own weight loss and health journey, wanting to share what he had learned with others. At King of Kings, Velarde focuses on tailoring his approach to each individual’s needs, explaining the steps of the process along the way. To learn more about King of Kings, hear success stories, and find out how the fitness program can help you, click here.

Making a difference in the community, King of Kings is hosting its fifth annual bike drive, which is dedicated to Velarde’s late son, Demitri Valencia. The company is still aiming to collect $2,000 for this year’s drive, with the goal of donating over 100 bikes to students in need at Rio Rancho Public Schools. To learn more about the drive or to make a donation, click here.