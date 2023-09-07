Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary has been providing eldercare and hospice services for animals for 20 years now. To celebrate the milestone, the Santa Fe sanctuary will be holding a 20th birthday party on Saturday, September 9.

The non-profit will be hosting the celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3749-A Highway 14. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be tours and visiting time with the artists; from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a birthday celebration with Rae Sikora’s “Being the Change”; from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., guests can take tours and visit with the animals.

“Sanctuary (KSAS) is dedicated to providing end-of-life care and hospice for older, unwanted dogs, horses, and poultry in a peaceful and serene sanctuary setting and advocating for the compassionate, dignified treatment of all living beings as they move through the aging process.” Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary

At the event, visitors can meet the animals, tour the property, and check out the art that has been donated by local artists for the sanctuary to sell. For those interested in visiting, volunteering with, or donating to the sanctuary, their website has all of the information at this link.