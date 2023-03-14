Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts activates the community and fosters unlimited possibilities through education, engagement, innovation, and the pursuit of justice. Now they are gearing up to present the third iteration of “Movement for mercy,” a work that incorporates the stories and talent of New Mexico’s incarcerated and paroling youths.

‘Movement for Mercy” was started with a team of artists created by a group of dancers both incarcerated and outside. This is a unique performance that is incorporated between three different groups. Those are Keshet Dance Company, Keshet Arts and Injustice youth leadership council, and currently incarcerated students with the Keshet M3 program. The process starts to build trust with their students, they want them to know that they will be telling their stories and will be represented and authentically.

Shows are Friday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m., or Saturday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $0-$40 sliding scale. For more information visit keshetarts.org.