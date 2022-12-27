During the late 80s and early 90s, Ken Mahren performed professionally, selling thousands of CDs and even having his music featured in a documentary about lake Champlain. An instrumentalist, Ken’s talent showcases the guitar in its purest form. He has decided to pick the guitar back up for a special performance. Ken Mahren played his original song “The Last Whale”, on New Mexico Living.
Ken Mahren plays original song ‘The Last Whale’
by: Aleli Elizondo
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Horosocope
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now