K9 Resorts in Albuquerque is an all-inclusive luxury dog resort that offers both daycare and overnight boarding for dogs around the Duke City. The pet hotel offers half-day and full-day doggie daycare as well as four different room options for luxury overnight boarding.

With pet CPR-certified management, staff trained in dog behavior, and a hospital-grade air filtration system, K9 Resorts makes sure each pet in their care is safe and taken care of. All of the resort’s accommodations are cage-free and are cleaned and sanitized daily.

The dog care center offers indoor and outdoor play spaces for both large and small dogs. For less social pups, K9 Resorts offers a private play program where each dog is brought into the play yard for individual play time four times a day.

K9 Resorts is located at 4740 Pan American Freeway and is open for daycare Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; for boarding, the pet hotel conducts drop-offs and pickups daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To celebrate the hotel’s anniversary, K9 Resorts will be bringing in puppies from Watermelon Mountain Ranch, pet behavioral specialist Dr. Jeff Nichol, Simply Diego’s and Boofy’s Best for Pets supply stores, giveaways, coffee, and more. Attendees can take a tour of the facilities and have their dogs evaluated to see if K9 Resorts is a good fit. The event will take place on the morning of Saturday, September 23, in front of K9 Resorts.

Included with all boardings are Blue Buffalo dog food and all-day playtime. To learn more about K9 Resorts, visit their website here.