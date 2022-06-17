Juneteenth is the oldest holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Here in Albuquerque, there are several events planned to celebrate the holiday and its history.

NM Juneteenth at Civic Plaza is an event planned for the community and by the community with support from many sponsors like CABQ, Presbyterian, AAGACC, Sandia National Labs, and many more. More information on the events across the state is available on the NM Juneteenth website.