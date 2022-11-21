Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process.

“A lot of the people right now here in Albuquerque don’t want the help. We can take them in we have room at the shelter, and they just don’t want the help,” said Angela Depo, CFO for Joy Junction.

The shelter strongly advocates for its residents to seek sobriety, prohibiting substance abuse on their campus. And a lot of the programs that are here to help people struggling with substance abuse say it’s up to the individual to ask and want help. If your or someone you know needs help, you can visit joyjunction.org.