For almost four decades, Joy Junction has been helping the homeless throughout Albuquerque. This was a mission close to Dr. Jeremy Reynolds Founder of Joy Junction. Dr. Reynolds has always held a legacy for love of the less fortunate is stronger than ever.

According to Angela Dapo Chief Financial Officer for Joy Junction, more than half of their annual budget comes from donations from October through January. However, the new year brings a new drop in giving.

They are able to keep Joy Junction afloat with the help of donations throughout the year and sales from their thrift store located in Menaul East of Carlisle. For those who are unaware there are over 1,300 individuals experiencing some form of homelessness in Albuquerque and donations go to help support those individuals.

The shelter strongly advocates for its residents to seek sobriety and prohibit substance abuse on their campus. Joy Junction’s programs are designed to help people who are struggling with substance abuse. Joy Junction states it’s up to the individual to ask and seek out help. If your or someone you know needs assistance, visit joyjunction.org.