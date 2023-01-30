Since 1986, Joy Junction has been helping restore the lives of New Mexico’s homeless. Many of their residents have stayed on long after their recovery to help others and find meaningful careers in the process.

They offer a homeless shelter as well as a life recovery program and coach who will help them along the way. The manager helps them find jobs, housing, medical services, etc.

The shelter strongly advocates for its residents to seek sobriety, prohibit substance abuse on their campus, attend church and form a relationship with Jesus. And a lot of the programs that are here to help people struggling with substance abuse say it’s up to the individual to ask and want help. If your or someone you know needs help, you can visit joyjunction.org.