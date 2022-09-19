Giving a hand up to the homeless through Christian ministry. That’s what has driven Joy Junction since 1986.

Founded by the late Dr. Jeremy Reynaldo, Joy Junction serves the homeless in Albuquerque and surrounding areas by providing temporary and emergency housing for individuals and families. With a firm belief in rehabilitation through ministry, the non-profit offers the Christ in Power program. The nine-month ministry aims to give practical tools for rehabilitation to its participants with a faith-based emphasis.

While at Joy Junction, residents have the opportunity to develop life skills and job skills- often translating into full-time employment with the organization. From security, warehouse operations, construction and sales at their thrift store, a number of employment options exist for those who successfully graduate the program.

Volunteerism and monetary/in-kind donations are key to the success of Joy Junction. If you’re interested in helping, visit joyjunction.org for the latest opportunities.