This past Thanksgiving, nearly 1,700 meals were served as part of Joy Junction‘s annual holiday feast at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It’s expected that even more plates will be served to the homeless on Christmas.

That’s in addition to 400 meals served at their campus on 2nd Street and 200 meals served remotely through their Lifeline of Hope food truck.

For a non-profit that receives zero dollars in governmental subsidies, it’s a massive cost.

Joy Junction opened its doors to homeless residents in Albuquerque and the southwest in 1986. Founded by the late Dr. Jeremy Reynalds, their mission is to give a hand up, not a hand out to the homeless. Through their “Christ In Power” ministry, they help to rehabilitate those who have lost their housing due to economic downturn, addiction, and any of the challenges facing Americans in 2022.

According to Angela Dapo, chief financial officer for Joy Junction, more than half of their annual budget comes from donations from October through January. However, the new year brings a new drop in giving.

“I don’t think people realize that the need doesn’t stop after January, ” says Dapo.

As 2022 draws to a close, the non-profit organization is taking monetary donations, food donations, and in-kind donations that can be used to resell at their thrift shop, located on Menaul.

“Everything that’s in that store,” says Dapo, “every revenue that comes from that store, it goes back to support Joy Junction.”

You can make a monetary donation and learn more about their mission online at JoyJunction.org.