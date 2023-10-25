Joy Junction is a faith-based nonprofit that lends a helping hand to those who are homeless in the community. The organization is hosting a Trick-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 31, to benefit its cause.

Joy Junction’s “Trick-or-Treat So Others May Eat” event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coronado Center. Attendees can Trick or Treat throughout the mall and are asked to bring canned food to the event to be donated to Joy Junction. Canned goods will be accepted at the South Food Court entrance, Sephora Court, and Macy Court.

Executive Director Elma Reynalds says, “It’s so sad that this problem is never-ending. A lot of people are coming in, and even now, we are almost at our capacity.” Not only does the organization shelter up to 350 people per night, but they also provide community members with three meals a day, basic necessities, and a life recovery program to get people back on their feet.

For those who would like to help in ways other than attending the event, Joy Junction accepts financial donations and donations of goods and items, is always looking for volunteers, and even has a thrift shop where the funds raised go back to supporting the cause. Visit this link to learn how to help.