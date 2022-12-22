Joy Junction is a non-profit, faith-based organization that works to help homeless families and individuals.

They offer a homeless shelter as well as a life recovery program and coach who will help them along the way. The manager helps them find jobs, housing, medical services, etc. They help get their identities back by helping them get their social security and get an ID. That is crucial for applying for a job and a home.

A recent study showed that there was a decrease in homeless people, but Elma Raynalds, the executive director, expressed that’s not what they are seeing. Reynalds says that she sees people coming in and out every day. And it’s an endless cycle when a lot of them relapse and they need a second chance to try again, and hopefully, along the way they see a change.

They offer meals all throughout the holidays and invite people who need to come by

However, they couldn’t do all the life-changing work they do without generous donations from the community. If you want to donate or help, visit their website joyjunction.org.