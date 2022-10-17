Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness.

Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being kicked out from his mother’s home, Rascon reluctantly found his way to Joy Junction. His brief time worrying about where his next meal would come from -mixed with testimony of others on the streets- scared him straight into seeking employment. Through various channels, Rascon found his full-time job at the non-profit’s thrift store.

As a non-profit that receives no governmental subsidies, Joy Junction partially relies on sales from the store to fund its $5.5 million budget annually. All the money raised at this store goes to pay for food, clothing, repairs and administrative costs. In addition, they receive support from organizations, businesses and private donors throughout the state.

Rascon has found purpose again, working full time and restoring his relationship with his family, a personal growth that he credits to the lessons learned at Joy Junction.

For information on how you can help the non-profit, visit JoyJunction.org.