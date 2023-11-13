Specializing in care for children from birth all the way until adulthood, Journey Pediatrics truly cares about its patients. The pediatric outpatient clinic started in 2016 and has recently expanded into Rio Rancho.

The practice’s mission is “to foster an engaging relationship between parents, medical providers, teachers, and the community for the health and wellness of children.” Alongside its patient care services, the clinic actively participates in bettering the community through food drives, book donations, and more.

Journey Pediatrics has been at its Rio Rancho location for four and a half months and is ready to continue caring for New Mexico’s children. To learn more about Journey Pediatrics and the services that they offer, click here.