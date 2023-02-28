Joseph’s Culinary Pub is located in the heart of Santa Fe. Getting its start in Taos back in 1995. Joseph’s Culinary Pub offers a unique and uncompromising vision of traditional and contemporary cuisine both regional and international. Chef Joseph Wrede talked about the Culinary Pub.

The dining experience begins the moment a person enters the restaurant. The interior of which is imbued with custom-painted walls, and a collection of antique copper, frescos, and sculptures collected by Wrede’s family.

Green Chile Christmas Stew:

2 pounds of beef tenderloin

4 potatoes Yukon

2 white onions

5 cloves garlic

2 cups green chile

2 tbsp. ground cumin

2 tbsp. ground coriander

10 cups beef stock

1 grilled onion

1 grille jalapeño 1 grilled tomato

Located at 428 Agua Fria Street Santa Fe NM 87501.