Joseph’s Culinary Pub is located in the heart of Santa Fe. Getting its start in Taos back in 1995. Joseph’s Culinary Pub offers a unique and uncompromising vision of traditional and contemporary cuisine both regional and international. Chef Joseph Wrede talked about the Culinary Pub.
The dining experience begins the moment a person enters the restaurant. The interior of which is imbued with custom-painted walls, and a collection of antique copper, frescos, and sculptures collected by Wrede’s family.
Green Chile Christmas Stew:
- 2 pounds of beef tenderloin
- 4 potatoes Yukon
- 2 white onions
- 5 cloves garlic
- 2 cups green chile
- 2 tbsp. ground cumin
- 2 tbsp. ground coriander
- 10 cups beef stock
- 1 grilled onion
- 1 grille jalapeño 1 grilled tomato
Located at 428 Agua Fria Street Santa Fe NM 87501.