It is the season of lavender. This locally-owned farm known as Jo’s Farm is getting ready to start its 2nd annual french lavender ‘U-Pick-It’ event.

The event will take place from June 24 to the 26. Friday will start with an evening of lavender picking from 5 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. They are also hosting two times on Saturday and Sunday to stop by and enjoy some signature lavender lemonade, venders, and event lavender donuts. You can stop by from 7:00 A.M. to 12 P.M. and 5 P.M> to 8:30 P.M. To learn more, visit josfarms.com/.