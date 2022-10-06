Jo’s Farms is a local lavender farm known for its beautiful property and carefully curated shop featuring gorgeous art and all things lavender. They will be having their last event of the season this weekend.

Showcasing everything lavender and much more, Jo’s Farms invites everyone to come to visit their lavender farm and shop. They decided to host this event to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta and to show their items not only to locals but to everyone who is visiting the land of enchantment. “We have been in business a little over one year, and I wanted to share hidden treasures like our lavender farm and shop,” said Lisa Fontanarosa, co-owner of Jo’s Farm.

Autumn Bazaar will have a total of 11 different vendors. Will be on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Jo’s Farm located at 2017 Rio Grande Blvd, NM. For more information, visit their webpage.