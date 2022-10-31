In honor of Halloween Jordan Jonas magician, mentalist, and ‘professional weirdo’ performed on New Mexico Living. Jordan Jones will join the Dr. Lucky’s Blue Revenue variety show on Nov. 5. The variety show will feature burlesque, variety arts, drag, and dance.

The event will be at Hotel Andaluz, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20, and can purchase here. No food will be available at the show however people can make reservations at Mas Tapas y Vino. The show venue is drinks only, there will be a walk-up bar service available.