We are just a handful of days away from Halloween, the ultimate day for the spooky season. There is no better way to get in the spirit than local ghost tours. Or, you could kick it up a notch, by going and watching Albuquerque’s own professional weirdo, Jordan Jonas.

Jonas offers an intense ghost tour and October is his busiest time of year. The Albucreepy Ghost Walk tours are done in the Sawmill area and are hosted by Jordan Jonas. The tour will last two hours and attendees will go to three different bars. Jonas will discuss the dark side of Albuquerque’s history with ghost stories at each location of the tour. Tickets are $28 and can be found here.

For more information on upcoming shows from Jordan Jonas, visit jordan-jonas.com.

Upcoming Events hosted by Jordan Jonas: