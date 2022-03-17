Looking for a cure.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer and donor-powered based charity that is committed to supporting the research to find cures for childhood cancers and to give survivors long and healthy lives. They have come up with a unique way of showing their solidarity by coordinating head-shaving events worldwide.

Roger Tannen Volunteer Event Coordinator and a couple of special guests stopped by New Mexico Living to show and tell us about the event coming up. Today we had a guest getting his head shaved LIVE on our set to show what you could be a part of. You can join them at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Saturday, March 20 from 12:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.

To find out more or donate, click here.