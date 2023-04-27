Looking for work? If so the New Mexico Corrections Department is hiring. They will be participating in the Workforce Solutions job fair down in Grants to highlight all the positions they have open.

The job fair will be Monday, May 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Mexico State University gym in Grants. For details call 505-350-9292 or go to cd.nm.gov.

They invite everyone to come out no matter what their interest is. They have numerous positions open throughout the state, for people to work at. They have multiple positions open such as correctional officers, administrative assistants, IT, and more.