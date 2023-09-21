“Jimmy Deveney and the Hold Fast Union” incorporates classic soul, Americana, and the expansive feel of the southwest into their sound. The group’s newest album, “High Desert Soul,” will be coming out on Friday, September 29.

Deveney is an Albuquerque native who has spent years touring the county with various bands. The artist returned to New Mexico in 2018 after spending 18 years in Austin, Texas, and continued to develop his unique musical style.

The group is composed of lead vocals and guitar by Jimmy Deveney, backing vocals and guitar by Charlie Elmore, backing vocals and keyboard by Ken Easton, bass by Jeff Wilson, and drums by Matthew Tobias.

The new album will be launched with a release party at Juno Brewery. JD Nash will be joining in for the celebration, which will kick off at 9 p.m. To check out the band’s newest music, visit their website at this link.