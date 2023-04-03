If you’re looking to hear some incredible live music boy we have just the thing for you. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque is hosting an upcoming concert this Friday starring singer and performer Amy Faithe.

The JCC started in early 2000 as a community center. Although it says Jewish on the door they have become a community center for anyone to come and enjoy. Amy Faithe will be performing Friday in a concert. For her this experience has come a full circle, growing up going to the JCC for her to be able to perform for familiar faces this concert is very special for her. There will be a mix of pop, jazz, and broadway music.