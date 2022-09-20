The New Mexico Japanese-American Citizens League is putting the final touches on its upcoming fall festival. The Aki Matsuri (Japanese Fall Festival) is an event full of culture, food, musical performance, and more.

The event is on September 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $7, and the event will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park, which is located at 1100 Louisana Blvd SE.

The festival is the main annual event for NMJACL and serves as a venue to share Japanese and Japanese-American (JA) culture with all of New Mexico. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the New Mexico Japanese-American Citizens League’s efforts to document events and history related to Japanese-American internment in New Mexico and the southwest.

For more information, visit https://nmjacl.org/aki-matsuri/