Bringing together thoughtful lyrics, creative melodies, and rich vocals, the singer-songwriter Janice Belflower combines new and familiar styles in her music. Belflower uses folk, pop, and jazz styles to tell stories through the emotive colors of sound.

The musician has a background in performance as she grew up singing in church and playing classical piano. The artist went on to study jazz while pursuing a biology degree and now teaches piano, voice, and choir alongside her writing and recording sessions.

Performing Belflower’s song, “Let Me Grieve,” is Janice on vocals, Matthew on drums, Charlie on electric guitar, and Jon on bass. Belflower used her personal experiences as inspiration for the song and hopes it will bring comfort to those who are going through difficulties.

The artist can be found on Instagram and other social media platforms @janicebelflowermusic.