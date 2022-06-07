There are new ways to win with New Mexico Lottery. They have worked to raise over $940 million for New Mexico’s education with ticket lottery sales.

They have even more prizes for you to enjoy and win. Wendy Ahlm Director of Advertising and Marketing joined New Mexico Living to talk about the latest set of scratchers and all about some lucky numbers. We all know everyone has a lucky number but we all know the popular one, the lucky number seven. The new games feature a family or set of multiple games that feature the same theme. It is called the seven families of games, they run from $1-$10 tickets. If you don’t win a prize on a ticket, don’t forget you can enter the second-chance promotion. To learn more, visit www.nmlottery.com/.