A local election is taking place on Tuesday, November 7, so it is time for Albuquerque citizens to make their voices heard. When it comes to improving the city, each opinion counts toward determining the results of publicly elected officials and issues.

Positions in this year’s election include the following:

City Councilor for Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8

Village of Los Ranchos Mayor, Trustee

Village of Tijeras Mayor, Councilor

School Board Member for Districts 1, 2, 4, and Moriarty-Edgewood Schools

College Board Member for Districts 2, 4, and 6

Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor

Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor (Landowner)

AMAFCA Director for District 5

Commissioner for Paradise Hills Special Zoning

Alongside the above positions, the election includes several bond questions. To find a voting location near you, click here. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.