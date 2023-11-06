A local election is taking place on Tuesday, November 7, so it is time for Albuquerque citizens to make their voices heard. When it comes to improving the city, each opinion counts toward determining the results of publicly elected officials and issues.
Positions in this year’s election include the following:
- City Councilor for Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8
- Village of Los Ranchos Mayor, Trustee
- Village of Tijeras Mayor, Councilor
- School Board Member for Districts 1, 2, 4, and Moriarty-Edgewood Schools
- College Board Member for Districts 2, 4, and 6
- Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor
- Soil and Water Conservation Board Supervisor (Landowner)
- AMAFCA Director for District 5
- Commissioner for Paradise Hills Special Zoning
Alongside the above positions, the election includes several bond questions. To find a voting location near you, click here. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.