Let the fun begin, The Isleta Resort and Casino will be hosting a career fair. Those who are looking for work can learn all about their career opportunities.

The Isleta Casino invites anyone who is looking for a job to come down on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., on Ballroom C. Isleta will be hosting interviews and hiring for the culinary team, food, beverages and much more.

Isleta Resort and Casino offers a state-of-the-art casino, golfing, and live entertainment, food, fun activities, and games for adults. For more information, visit isleta.com.

