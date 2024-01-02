With the new year here, many people gifted or received new electronic devices over the holiday season. However, when technology fizzles out, it can cause a lot of stress; that is where iRepairNM comes in to help.

Not only does iRepairNM fix damaged devices, but they also purchase and sell used devices, giving customers many options when it comes to getting an upgrade. The owner of iRepairNM, Allen Davis, and the store’s emotional support dog, Ellwood, help out community members by making electronics last longer, taking away the stress that can come with having to buy a new device. iRepairNM will even buy damaged electronics, and if the shop can’t take the device, they will make sure it is recycled responsibly.

To protect your device and extend its life, iRepairNM offers cleaning services, battery replacement, micro soldering, and more. To learn more about iRepairNM and how they can help with all of your technology repair needs, visit the website at this link.