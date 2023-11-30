If your devices are giving you trouble, iRepairNM is here to help. Servicing Albuquerque and the surrounding areas for over 13 years now, iRepairNM is one of New Mexico’s safest and most reliable electronic repair companies.

iRepairNM’s owner, Allen Davis, explains that the company started small, with Davis meeting customers at local coffee shops to perform tech repairs. The business has since grown into its two Albuquerque locations, repairing phones, tablets, laptops, speakers, kitchen appliances, and much more.

The business also offers micro-soldering with its repairs; this technique allows devices to be repaired instead of replaced, often saving customers hundreds of dollars. iRepairNM works with both individuals and larger companies to perform quick, high-quality repairs.

Not only does iRepairNM fix devices, but they also offer new and used items for sale. Both store locations sell items that can help protect your devices and make them last as long as possible. To learn more about iRepairNM and the services they offer, click here.