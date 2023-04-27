Teaching sustainability while gaining accessibility. The Indigenous Farm Hub engages Indigenous communities in creating a network of farmers and families that will strengthen local and sustainable food systems by providing access to healthy foods. All of this is done while simultaneously building prosperity for farmers and local communities through land reclamation, and reconnecting the bond between language and culture to indigenous practices of agriculture.

They wanted to create a healthy and sustainable Indigenous food system where community members, families, and farmers could bond together. They currently serve 150 families with their farming. For more information visit indigenousfarmhub.org.