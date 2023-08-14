Bringing an idea to life. Three years ago local filmmaker Brent Peterson had an idea for a short Star Wars fan film. He wrote a short film script and it was so well received that he decided to push forward and make it happen.

The 19-minute short film called Star Wars: Rendezvous, will now premiere at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Friday, August 18 as a part of Cinema Rendezvous. This is a night where local filmmakers can meet and mingle with professionals.

Seven other outstanding local short films will also premiere on August 18. Tickets are free, however, donations to help cover the theater rental are greatly appreciated. There will also be concessions available for purchase. For more information, visit https://www.nhccnm.org/event/antigravity-films-red-on-the-side-cinema-rendezvous/.