Helping New Mexicans achieve lifelong independence and healthy aging. That’s the mission behind the New Mexico Aging and long-term services Department. This June, the department is hosting its first Annual Pickleball Tournament.

The ‘Prevent Elder Abuse Pickleball Tournament’ will be June 24 and 25 at Manzano Mesa Pickleball Courts. This is a free event that will be an unsanctioned doubles event. Men’s and Women’s Doubles will be on Saturday, June 24th. Mixed Doubles will be Sunday, June 25th. The tournament start time will be 8 a.m. on both days. For more information and to register visit pickleballbrackets.com.