Immanuel Lutheran School (ILS) opened its doors on September 24, 1924, and is still instructing Albuquerque children 100 years later. ILS is accredited by the National Lutheran Schools Accreditation and the State of New Mexico.

To commemorate this milestone, ILS is hosting an exciting weekend of family, faith, and fun beginning Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24. They are inviting current students and their parents, alumni, teachers, and faculty past and present to come to celebrate this milestone. For more information visit immanuelabq.org.



