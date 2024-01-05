Life can get pretty hectic, and when you are constantly on the go, finding time to eat a well-balanced, healthy meal can quickly turn into a struggle. By providing healthy, macro-based meals that are portioned out and ready to eat, iLL Chino Meal Service takes the worry out of meal prep.

The owner of iLL Chino, Ricky Silva, puts his focus on creating meals that are high in protein and use clean carbs. Bringing a variety of options to customers, iLL Chino offers pre-portioned full meals as well as bulk servings of individual items.

Not only does iLL Chino provide balanced meals, but the company also offers protein-packed desserts and snacks. Items like iLL Chino’s protein-packed cheesecake bites and peanut butter bars are a guilt-free way to enjoy tasty dessert items.

iLL Chino offers weekly ordering options online and through its mobile app. The business also sells full meals, desserts, and bulk items in person at its location on Lomas Boulevard.