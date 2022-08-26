IATSE Local 480 is a filmmakers’ union and they get ready to host their first-ever Film and TV Expo on Aug. 28. Location Manager Shaun Scott and Manager Bryan Evans stopped by to introduce their new event.

New Mexico is one of the largest movie markets in the country and the expo aims to highlight the growing local productions. “It’s all about showcasing the incredible talent that IATSE members do for the film industry,” said Scott. According to him, the expo will also feature “over 40 booths” and “a mock set” public will be able to visit. In addition to that, the expo will also feature “GOAT actors,” said Evans.

The Film and TV Expo will happen at the Local 480 training center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

